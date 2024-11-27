NMDC wins ‘Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing PR’ award

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has added another prestigious accolade to its name by winning the ‘Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing PR’ award at the 8th National Media Conclave in Bhubaneshwar.

The award was received by P. Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communications), on behalf of NMDC. This recognition celebrates NMDC’s outstanding public relations initiatives that exemplify the principles of transparency and community engagement, resonating with this year’s theme, ‘Media in AI Era’, which highlights the evolving role of technology in shaping effective communication strategies.

At the heart of this achievement lies NMDC’s groundbreaking ‘Responsible Mining’ campaign, which underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable mining practices and community welfare. This campaign has been pivotal in positioning NMDC as a responsible miner and a trusted leader, showcasing its dedication to building enduring relationships with stakeholders through impactful communication strategies.

Speaking about the recognition, Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC, said, “This award is not merely an achievement but a profound testament to NMDC’s pursuit of excellence in corporate communication. By embedding trust, transparency, and innovation into our PR practices, we have redefined how a public sector enterprise engages with its stakeholders.

This recognition at the 8th National Media Conclave positions NMDC as a leader not just in the mining industry, but also as a trailblazer in setting new standards for corporate responsibility and stakeholder engagement in the public sector. With initiatives like ‘Responsible Mining,’ NMDC continues to redefine the role of public sector organisations in fostering trust and catalysing change through strategic outreach.