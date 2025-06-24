NMDC Steel sets new records in hot metal output, surpasses 117 pc of blast furnace capacity

NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) marked a major operational milestone on June 22, 2025, by achieving record-breaking production across several units of its integrated steel plant. The company reported its highest ever hot metal output of 11,101 tonnes, operating at 117 per cent of the blast furnace’s rated capacity, a benchmark performance for the relatively young plant.

The production surge was accompanied by peak efficiency levels across departments. NSL registered its best-ever blast furnace coke yield at 79 per cent, a result attributed to improved coke cutter performance and streamlined process management.

Among the standout achievements, the C Shift alone contributed 3,759 tonnes of hot metal, surpassing the previous shift record of 3,729 tonnes set in April 2025. Material handling also reached new highs: coal reclaiming to silo crossed 10,000 tonnes, sinter transfer to blast furnace touched 18,203 tonnes, and iron ore lump (IOL) transfer hit 5,910 tonnes, all exceeding past benchmarks.

NSL’s Top Recovery Turbine (TRT) reached its design threshold of 16.4 megawatts (MW), maximising energy recovery and translating into estimated electricity cost savings of over ₹60 lakh per month.

The plant’s Oxygen Generating Unit also surpassed expectations, delivering 34,000 Nm³/hr, well above the contractual requirement, ensuring uninterrupted high-volume operations.

At the Steel Melting Shop (SMS), NSL tapped 52 heats, producing 9,400 tonnes of liquid steel. The Tundish Casting (TSC) unit achieved a record 54 heats, with Tundish No. 06 alone accounting for 29 heats in a single day. In parallel, the By-Product Plant (BPP) reported its highest daily sulphur output of the fiscal year at 1,000 kilograms.

NMDC and NSL CMD Amitava Mukherjee extended his congratulations to the NSL team for hitting a major landmark. He said, “For a young plant like NSL, this milestone reflects the strength of teamwork and synergy across departments. Every unit has played a vital role in achieving this record, and together, we are steadily progressing toward our vision of becoming a world class steel producer. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team.”

With continued focus on capacity utilisation, energy optimisation, and operational synchronisation, NSL is fast approaching full-scale efficiency, demonstrating the potential of a next-generation steel facility built for excellence.