Digital banking fintech, Niyo on Thursday announced its acquisition of Bengaluru-based personal finance startup, Index. making it Niyo’s second acquisition after acquiring Goalwise around mid-2020.

The Index team including Anand Krishna and Kumar Siddhartha, founders of Index, will join Niyo.

Niyo plans to integrate Index’s personal finance tracking features into its products especially NiyoX. With Index’s abilities integrated into NiyoX’s offerings, users will have access to best-in-class, 360-degree view of their earnings, savings, investments, insurances in a single view, a company statement said.

Customers will also get the nudges to plan their expenses, pay bills and save, the statement added.

Index, launched in 2020, by Anand Krishna and Kumar Siddhartha, with backing from SOSV Investments, derives insights from users’ financial data to give them a unique view into their spending habits, transaction history, and account information. This gives users the ability to hone in on the nuances of their accounts and make better-informed financial decisions.

With just the connection of an email account, users can see unlocked statements, hidden subscriptions, forgotten bills and more.