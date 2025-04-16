NITI Aayog’s $25 billion export plan to support domestic manufacturers in India: Suman Bery

The NITI Aayog’s $25 billion export roadmap to boost India’s hand and power tools sector is not just about tapping global opportunities, but about creating the right conditions at home for Indian businesses to thrive, the government think tank’s Vice Chairman Suman Bery said on Tuesday.

“Our competitiveness in this field is not just about avoiding tariffs,” Bery said at a press conference.

Later, talking to IANS, the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said: “It’s about making sure that our domestic manufacturers receive the protection and ecosystem they need to compete globally.”

He added that India is closer than ever to becoming a key global supplier in this category, and the report outlines a practical path to reach that goal.

The roadmap includes critical reforms such as enhancing testing and certification infrastructure – simplifying export compliance procedures, improving access to finance, and integrating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global supply chains.

These steps are designed to build long-term resilience and reduce friction in the growth path of Indian manufacturers.

“Currently, India holds just over 1 per cent of the global hardware exports market. But with targeted reforms, this figure could grow substantially,” he added.

The roadmap aims to unlock over $25 billion in exports in the coming years and is part of NITI Aayog’s larger initiative to identify ‘Global Business Champions’ across sectors and strengthen India’s role in global supply chains.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar said the hand and power tools sector could become one of the biggest contributors to exports in the next decade.

“This roadmap will have a significant impact on India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation,” he told IANS.

NITI Aayog Programme Director Sanjeet Singh told IANS that the next 5-10 years are crucial for India’s transformation.

With the MSME sector evolving rapidly, India has already secured 35 per cent of the export market share in this category.

“The roadmap will make it easier for Indian companies to scale further in global markets,” Singh told IANS.