Nine of top 10 most valued firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market valuation

In the last week, 9 of the top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore in market valuation.

Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank remained with maximum gain, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers.

In terms of rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 9,790.87 crore to Rs 10,41,053.07 crore while HDFC Bank’s valuation surged Rs 26,668.23 crore to Rs 15,15,853.85 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 12,322.96 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,82,469.45 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced Rs 3,953.12 crore to Rs 6,07,073.28 crore and State Bank of India’s valuation went up Rs 401.61 crore to Rs 7,25,437.74 crore.

Infosys added Rs 519.27 crore to its mcap, which stood at Rs 6,49,739.73 crore, while the mcap of TCS dropped Rs 28,510.53 crore to Rs 12,24,975.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap zoomed Rs 9,280.89 crore to Rs 5,61,282.11 crore. The market valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 7,127.63 crore to Rs 10,65,894.55 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 737.98 points, or 0.90 per cent.

On Friday, the Stock Market extended gains for a third session on a larger-than-expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with a cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut.

At close, Sensex was up 746.95 points or 0.92 per cent at 82,188.99, and the Nifty was up 252.15 points or 1.02 per cent at 25,003.05. The broader indices ended higher with the Nifty Midcap index jumping 1.2 per cent and the Smallcap index adding 0.8 per cent.