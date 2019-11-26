Domestic markets on Tuesday touched new highs as bulls were finally able to take charge of the three-week struggling Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex surpassed 41,000 mark and NSE Nifty50 finally crossed 12,000 mark, crossing markets’ life time high.

At 1300 hours, the Sensex was up 143.91 at 41,033.14, while the Nifty traded 19.45 points higher at 12,093.20.

During the early trade, the Sensex touched new record of 41,120.28 mark, and the Nifty50 hit its record high of 12,132.45.

It took around 116 sessions for Nifty50 to hit its new high. As per reports, over 30 percent Nifty500 stocks participated in the rally, with first 100 clocking returns in double-digits.

Yes Bank (3.14); Tata Steel (2.09); ONGC (1.72); ICICI Bank (1.43); and HDFC (1.01) were among the top gainers of the hour at the BSE. Whereas, Bharti Airtel (3.35); Power Grid Corp (1.41); HUL (1.08); TCS (0.91; Larsen (0.57) were the top laggards.

(With input from agencies)