Nifty 50 reaches to lowest in eight months; Market falls for fifth session in a row

Benchmark indices, on Monday, extended their fall to a fifth session in a row, taking the Nifty 50 to the lowest level in last eight months. The fall was led by selling in IT, Realty and Telecom shares.

At close, Sensex was down 856.65 points or 1.14% at 74,454.41, and the Nifty was down 242.55 points or 1.06% at 22,553.35. Nifty Mid and Smallcap indices shed 1% each.

During the day, Nifty reached a high of 22,668.05 and a low of 22,548.35 while the Sensex exhibited a trading range between 74,901.66 and 74,503.09.

On Nifty, top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra by 1.49%, followed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a gain of 1.12%, Hero Motocorp (0.94%), Eicher Motors (0.85%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.69%). The losers included Wipro (3.70%), HCL Technologies (3.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.91%), Infosys (2.81%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (2.36%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,981.2 with an intraday high of 48,745.95 and a low of 48,281.9.

On BSE, around 280 stocks touched their 52-week low including AIA Engineering, Sanitaryware, Welspun Living, Ratnamani Metal, Fine Organics, Timken, Relaxo Footwear, Grindwell Norton, Cello World, Carborundum Universal, Mahindra Life, Star Health, Latent View, Tanla Platforms, Kajaria Ceramics, Sun Pharma Advanced, Apollo Tyres, Aether Industries, Bharat Forge, among others.

Among the sectors, most indices suffered significant losses. Nifty IT (2.71%), Metal (2.17%) and Oil & Gas (1.10%) fell 1-2%. However, Nifty FMCG (0.36%), Auto (0.22%) and Pharma (0.02%) defied weak market sentiment to end with gains.

In terms of key individual performers, Mahindra & Mahindra rebounded by nearly 2%, recovering from a sharp 6% drop in the previous session.

Shares of Federal Bank gained 1.6% after it presented 12 key themes aimed at increasing its Return on Assets (RoA), targetting to be among the top six banks by FY28.

Glenmark Pharma shares too surged by over 3.5% while Pfizer saw a surge of 7%.

Shares of key PSUs like NTPC Green Energy dropped over 6% while the Rail Vikas Nigam fell by more than 2%.

Amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, concerns over a growing tussle between the world’s largest economy and other major economies have been mounting.