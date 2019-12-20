Over 10 million electronic toll collection system, FASTags, have been issued through multiple point-of-sale (POS) till date, announced the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday.

As per the data, FASTag implemented by NHAI has clocked toll transaction of over 21 lakh on a daily basis.

“Over 1 crore (10 million) FASTags have been issued through multiple ‘Point of Sale’ till date with about 30 lakh of them were issued in the month of November and December alone,” it said in a statement.

“The highway authority has been observing sales of nearly 1.5-2 lakh FASTags on a daily-basis which is a clear reflection of this digital system being accepted well. As a result, the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has been ascertained of about Rs 42 crore,” the statement added.

The statement further added that the implementation of FASTags pan-India has received expected response.

NHAI started collection toll via FASTag at 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15. The department has kept 75 per cent of hybrid lanes as FASTags lanes, while the remaining 25 per cent are kept for cash as well as digital transactions on all toll plazas.

(With input from agencies)