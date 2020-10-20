Paytm Mall is making this Navratri special and adding to the festive fervour with its ‘Maha Shopping Festival’. Avail exciting deals, discounts, cashback on a wide range of products and accessories.

The e-commerce platform has also tied up with banking partners to extend additional cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on credit and debit card transactions. Paytm Mall also features flash sales, wherein curated deals, and discounts are offered to its customers on select products and merchandizes.

Buy bestselling smartphones starting at Rs 4,499 plus get a flat 5% additional cashback. No festival is complete without music, bring home JBL Speakers, boAt earphones, and Chromecast, at up to 75% discount along with another 15% additional cashback.

This year, bring home laptop at over 40% discount. Acer Nitro 5 (MRP: Rs. 1,09,999) – that comes loaded with 9th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 1 TB HDD as well as 256 GB SSD – is available with a flat discount of 38% at Rs. 67,999, or Rs. 42,000 less than its MRP.

Bank offers (worth Rs. 3,000) and cashback offers (worth Rs. 5,000) further bring down the effective discount to Rs. 50,000. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (MRP: Rs. 99,900) with 1.6 GHz clock rate and the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor powered by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD is available for Rs 76,900 effectively.

Paytm Mall is offering 50% to 80% off on leading brands such as Allen Solly, Arrow, Van Heusen, and Vero Moda further topped with up to Rs 1,000 cashback. Women western wear are on offer starting at Rs 249 and up to Rs 500 cashback with APPAREL10.

There is also a 40% to 80% off on kurtis and kurtas and up to 90% off on handbags and clutches. Smartwatches have also had a 70% price drop on the e-commerce platform and up to Rs 5,000 additional cashback.

All offers are valid only till stocks last. Hurry, log on to www.paytmmall.com now!