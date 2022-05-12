Myla.in extends its online services to 12 countries

Myla.in, on-demand home services startup, has extended its services globally.

Now customers can avail a myriad of services online offered by Myla.in, the startup said in a statement.

It has spread its tentacles to another 12 countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

It is also catering to customers in South-East Asian regions of Singapore, Hongkong, Malaysia, and certain middle-eastern countries like Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Myla.in is engaged in providing online services like fitness which includes Yoga, Nutritionist & dietician packages, Physiotherapy, Zumba, Pilates, Naturopath, etc.

Then on the e-tutoring side, customers can avail of services for online education wherein they can book tutors for subjects like Maths, Physics, Arts, Science, Economics, Engineering, Law, Languages and Political Science, the statement said.