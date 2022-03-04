Music tech start-up Beatoven.ai raises 1 million dollars

India’s music tech start-up Beatoven.ai, providing a platform for content creators to help them create royalty-free, affordable, easy to license and original music, has raised 1 million dollars as part of it’s seed round.

The funds have been raised through Redstart Labs, a subsidiary of Info Edge and UK-based Entrepreneur First, the music tech start-up said in a statement.

Beatoven.ai is the only AI-driven music tech platform with a large variety of tunes and jingles that aids content creators and producers with soundtracks that are original, licensable, royalty-free and cost-efficient, it said.

The funds raised will categorically be used in three ways. The first focus would be to build a team and onboard some of the brightest talents worldwide in the music technology space.

The second objective would be to collaborate with global artists and acquire music so that the platforms’ algorithm will constantly be fed with high-quality music data.

The third aim would be product development for building the AI composition and production algorithms, the statement said.