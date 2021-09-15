Ms. Alka Nangia Arora, assumes charge as CMD, of NSIC Ltd

Ms. Alka Nangia Arora, IDAS (91) has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) on 14th September 2021.

On this occasion, she interacted with senior officers of NSIC and encouraged all employees to continue giving their best performance during the session of 2021-22.

Ms Alka Arora is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in diverse activities across the country. Ms Alka Arora is serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and she has also served many major positions in the Government of India.

She has also served in various capacities with the Navy as a Financial Advisor Naval Dockyard & Joint Controller Defence Accounts Mumbai & as FA to Eastern Command Army Kolkata.

NSIC is a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises of India. NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. It operates through a countrywide network of offices and technical centres in the country. NSIC has also set up a training-cum-incubation centre managed by professional manpower.