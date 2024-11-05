MoSPI revises CPI and IIP data release schedule

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has decided to revise the release time for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and IIP from 5.30 pm to 4.00 pm on the 12th of every month.

The numbers will be released the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI and the previous working day if the 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP, the ministry said.

“The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that CPI data dissemination does not interfere with active trading,” MoSPI said in a statement.

This adjustment also adheres to MoSPI‘s commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination, it added.

Notably, the CPI & IIP is currently released by MoSPI on the 12th of each month at 5:30 pm, the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI and the previous working day if the 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP.

The next release of CPI and IIP, for October 2024, will thus be available on November 12, 2024, at 4:00 pm on the Ministry’s official website.