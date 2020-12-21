Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced it will hike prices of its range of tractors from January 1, 2021 to partially offset the impact of rising in input costs.

In a regulatory filing, M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector said that “effective January 1, 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.”

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, the company added.

The updated prices across different models will be communicated in due course, M&M said.

Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Apart from M&M, Hero MotoCorp has also increased prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from January 2021 to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.