Japanese company Mitsubishi Precision company has bagged the contract to design, manufacture, supply, and commission training simulators of a high-speed train, popularly known as Bullet Train in India.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) issued a letter of acceptance on Sunday, which confirmed the contract.

The simulators will be used for training purposes in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara., where a sample track is already being installed for the training purpose.

NHSRCL has stated that the training simulators will help the drivers, conductors, instructors, and train or rolling stock maintenance staff to understand the driving theory of high-speed rail (HSR).

“It shall be possible to conduct training for a single driver, single conductor as well as collective training of driver, conductor, and dispatcher together,” the statement said.

As per the reports, two types of simulators will be installed at the Vadodara training institute.

The contract is valued at Rs 201.21 crores, the time for the supply of the simulator would be 28 months from the commencement of the contract.

The first phase of this high-speed rail project will have the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor and another 50km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, which is expected to be operational in 2026.

