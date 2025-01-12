Mega ‘Entrepreneurship Development Conclave’ in Pune on Monday

The Centre is organising an Entrepreneurship Development Conclave, themed “Empowering Entrepreneurs: Transforming Livestock Economies” on Monday in Pune.

The conclave will be graced by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (FAHD) and Panchayati Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh as Chief Guest. Other central and state ministers will also be present.

The objective of the Entrepreneurship Development Conclave is to unite policymakers, federations, cooperatives, industry associations, entrepreneurs and financial institutions to unlock the potential of the livestock sector.

It provides a platform to the stakeholders to discuss challenges, share solutions, promote entrepreneurship, provide value addition and sustainable practices to catalyze growth for the sector.

The Government of India is implementing flagship schemes such as the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) with an outlay of Rs 29,110.25 crore and National Livestock Mission (NLM) with an outlay of Rs 2,300 crore. By showcasing opportunities under NLM and AHIDF, the conclave seeks to drive inclusive growth and empower rural farmers and small enterprises.

The Entrepreneurship Development Conclave will entail the inauguration of the National Livestock Mission – Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM – EDP) Dashboard that provides an organised summary of key information of the entire project to the public, inauguration of 40 projects assisted under AHIDF and NLM-EDP worth Rs 545.04 Crore, release of National Livestock Mission Operational Guidelines 2.0 and Success Story Booklets.

The Conclave will also have panel discussions on the themes “Catalyzing Growth in Livestock Sector: Entrepreneurship, Processing and Opportunities” and “Role of Banks and MSMEs in Livestock Sector & Credit Facilitation” that will witness participation from government, industry leaders along with financial institutions, banks, cooperatives, and representatives from federations and industry associations.