MCA21 records 80.26 lakh entries between April-Jan to facilitate Ease of Doing Business

MCA21, the first Mission Mode e-Governance Project under National eGovernance Plan (NeGP), has received a total of 80.26 lakh forms between April 1, 2024 to January 27, 2025.

The information was shared by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

During the corresponding period in the previous year, 73.29 lakh forms were filed.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been operating it from end-to-end for registry and incorporation related services of Companies & LLPs since 2006 and corporates have been making filings on this portal since then.

On the newly developed MCA21 V3 platform, 53.08 lakh forms were filed from April 1, 2024 to January 27, 2025, as against 47.72 lakh forms filed during the same period in the preceding year indicating an overall increase in the number of filings, enhanced stakeholder engagement with the system as also the robustness & reliability of the MCA21 platform.

It is to be noted that the MCA21 V3 platform facilitates Ease of Doing Business, and has introduced web-based forms, enabling real-time validation of the data entered by stakeholders.

A user registration process has been implemented to enhance user identification and authentication that enables users to track the status of their filed forms and download challans and certificates directly from their application dashboard.

To further support stakeholders, a live chat feature has been integrated into the helpdesk, providing real-time assistance and enhancing the overall user experience.

The security and confidentiality of information submitted through the MCA21 portal are ensured by adhering to established data security standards, including the MEITY guidelines, CERT-In regulations, ISO 27001, and Information Security Protocols.