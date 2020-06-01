India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki sold 18,539 units in May 2020, the company announced on Monday.

The sale numbers are 86.23 per cent low when compared on a year-on-year basis as company’s operations were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year in May, Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,34,641 units.

In April, Maruti sold zero units owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Accordingly, the company’s total off-take included 13,865 units in the domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM.

Maruti Suzuki said it has resumed manufacturing operations post lockdown, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility.

“Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25, 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.” The company said in a statement.

According to the data shared by the company, Maruti exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai ports, “ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed”.

Likewise, the company said its showrooms have also started opening in accordance with centre and state guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.

“The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.”

The automobile manufacturer and its peers had shut all its operations including factories and showrooms, due to the nationwide lockdown that came into action from March 25.

Maruti Suzuki has been utilising around 20 per cent of its installed production capacity as a safety measure to maintain social distancing at the plant. Also, due to decrease in demand and high inventories with dealers has forced the manufacturer to limit its production. However, Maruti is aiming to gradually increase its production in the next six months.