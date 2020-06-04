Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched a variety of hygiene accessories with an aim to provide its users’ protection from the virus. Under this initiative, the company has launched as many as nine accessories including face shield visor and masks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s ‘Health and Hygiene’ genuine accessories for car and personal care are priced from Rs 10 to Rs 650, MSI said in a statement.

Apart from the masks and face shields, users can opt to buy protective goggles, show cover, hand gloves and face shield visor.

The company has also launched items for vehicle interiors like a cleaner and a cabin protective partition.

These items can be purchased by visiting company’s neared dealership or an online enquiry can also be raised at website for the new range of accessories.

To strengthen the customer confidence, company will add more items under its ‘Health and Hygiene range, the statement said.