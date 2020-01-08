The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,574.83 and touched a high 40,634.18. and a low of 40,476.55.

The Sensex is trading at 40,633.57 down by 235.90 points or 0.58 per cent from Tuesday’s close at 40,869.47.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,939.10 points after closing at 12,052.95 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,974.60 points in the morning.