Markets open on positive note; stocks of Zomato, Asian Paints in green

During the morning trade session on Thursday, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a strong note.

The BSE’s S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 60,166.86 points at 9.30 a.m., up 0.26 per cent.

It opened at 60179.93 points, up from 60,008.33 points at the previous close.

It has hit a high of 60,167.00 points and a low of 59,936.24 points thus far.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty, on the other hand, began at 17,890.55 points after ending at 17,898.65 points on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

During the early morning trading session, it was trading at 17,944 points, up 0.26 per cent.

The stocks of Zomato and Asian Giants were up in early trading today.