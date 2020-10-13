Indian domestic markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday after choppy trade amid mixed cues from the global markets. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 31.71 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 40,625.51 while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 3.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 11,934.50 levels.

Among the Sensex gainers, HCL was leading the charts (rising 4 per cent), followed by Kotak Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Titan, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the main laggards.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap ended at 14,652.39, down by 42.91 points or 0.29 per cent. Similarly, SmallCap closed at 14,888.22, down by 18.5r or 0.12 per cent.

According to analysts, the recent recovery in market was led by expectations of fiscal stimulus from government, which has failed to cheer investor sentiment.

IT stocks continued to gain momentum ahead of crucial Q2 results and better earnings visibility, they added.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red. Stock exchanges in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Stock markets in Europe were trading in the negative territory in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73 per cent higher at USD 42.44 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.35 against the US dollar.