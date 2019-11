Indian markets traded on a negative note during the intraday session on Wednesday.

The Sensex of the BSE traded on 88.55 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 40,159.68 and Nifty traded at 11,865.65, down by 51.55 points or 0.43 per cent at 1140 hours.

Sensex opened at 40,311.85 points, which was also the high point. It touched a low of 40,153,99 points in the early trade.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 40,248.23 points.

(With input from agencies)