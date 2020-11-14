Domestic equity benchmarks rose half a per cent higher on Saturday, despite claiming their lifetime record highs during the special Muhurat trading session that marks the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077.

The BSE Sensex, after hitting psychological 43,830.93-mark for the first time, ended up at 194 points higher to 43,637.98.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 51 points, to finish at 12,770.6 levels.

In the Sensex kitty of the 30-constituents, 26 ended in green with Bajaj Finders, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel trading over a per cent higher.

However, losers included power grid, Titan company, Ultratech Cement and Bajaj Finance.

According to market observers, the special session to mark Samvat 2077 witnessed healthy buying in all most all sectors.

In the broader market, the MidCap and SmallCap ended with gains at 0.08 per cent.

In the previous Samvat 2075, the BSE Sensex gained 192.14 points or 0.94 per cent, while the Nifty soared 43.25 points or 0.37 per cent.