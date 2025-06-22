Market valuation of six of top-10 most-valued firms spikes over Rs 1.60 lakh crore

Last week, the combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 1,62,288.06 crore last week. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers. The ones who face erosion were TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

Further, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58%, last week.

In the rank wise analysis, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm. It was followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Reliance Industries added Rs 50,070.14 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,82,033.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 38,503.91 crore to Rs 15,07,281.79 crore while ICICI Bank climbed Rs 8,012.13 crore to Rs 10,18,387.76 crore.

State Bank of India gained Rs 3,212.86 crore to Rs 7,10,399.75 crore. However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance fell Rs 17,876.42 crore to Rs 5,62,175.67 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 54,055.96 crore to Rs 11,04,469.29 crore.

Infosys was up Rs 8,433.06 crore to Rs 6,73,751.09 crore while the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 4,613.06 crore to Rs 12,42,577.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever was down Rs 3,336.42 crore to Rs 5,41,557.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India dipped Rs 1,106.88 crore to Rs 5,92,272.78 crore.

On Friday, the Sensex was up 1,046.30 points or 1.29% at 82,408.17, and the Nifty was up 319.15 points or 1.29% at 25,112.40.