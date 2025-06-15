Market valuation of 8 of top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1.65 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,65,501.49 crore last week.

HDFC Bank took the biggest hit, in line with a bearish trend in domestic equities.

Advertisement

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Advertisement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys witnessed net addition in their market valuations, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced erosion.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 47,075.97 crore to Rs 14,68,777.88 crore, and that of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 30,677.44 crore to Rs 10,10,375.63 crore.

Largest public sector lender State Bank of India m-cap eroded by Rs 18,250.85 crore to Rs 7,07,186.89 crore.

LIC went lower by Rs 13,693.62 crore to Rs 5,93,379.66 crore, and the mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 2,417.36 crore to Rs 5,80,052.09 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd dipped by Rs 16,388.4 crore to Rs 5,44,893.71 crore, and Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 15,481.22 crore to Rs 10,50,413.33 crore.

Market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 22,215.06 crore to Rs 12,47,190.95 crore, and the mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 15,578.3 crore to Rs 6,65,318.03 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,070.39 points or 1.30%.

On Friday, the market ended in the red for a second session, weighed down by rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel’s military strikes on Iran.

At close, Sensex was down 573.38 points or 0.70 per cent at 81,118.60, while the Nifty was down 169.60 points or 0.68 per cent at 24,718.60.