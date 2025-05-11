Market valuation of 8 of top 10 most valued firms erode by over Rs 1.60 lakh crore

In the last week, the combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,60,314.48 crore. Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, in line with a sluggish trend in equities.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 59,799.34 crore to Rs 18,64,436.42 crore.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC faced erosion while Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever made gains on the other hand.

The order-wise performance of the companies was Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and ITC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,047.52 points, or 1.30 per cent.

Valuation of the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank tanked Rs 27,062.52 crore to Rs 14,46,294.43 crore, and that of the largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, dived Rs 18,429.34 crore to Rs 6,95,584.89 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance diminished Rs 13,798.85 crore to Rs 5,36,927.95 crore.

The valuation of ITC declined Rs 8,321.89 crore to Rs 5,29,972.97 crore. However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,48,382.85 crore.

The mcap of TCS was down Rs 578.89 crore at Rs 12,45,418.09 crore and Infosys added Rs 415.33 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,26,083.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline of Rs 2,138.29 crore to Rs 10,53,891.62 crore.