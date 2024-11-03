Market valuation of 6 of top 10 most-valued firms surged over Rs 1 lakh crore

The market valuation of 6 of the top10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,07,366.05 crore last week. State Bank of India and ICICI Bank became the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

State Bank of India’s valuation jumped Rs 36,100.09 crore to Rs 7,32,755.93 crore while ICICI Bank added Rs 25,775.58 crore to Rs 9,10,686.85 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined Rs 3,662.78 crore to Rs 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries soared Rs 15,393.45 crore to Rs 18,12,120.05 crore and ITC added Rs 10,671.63 crore, with its mcap to Rs 6,13,662.96 crore.

LIC’s valuation surged Rs 16,887.74 crore to Rs 5,88,509.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,96,408.50 crore while Bharti Airtel slumped Rs 27,299.54 crore to Rs 9,20,299.35 crore.

The valuation of TCS eroded Rs 26,231.13 crore to Rs 14,41,952.60 crore while Infosys tanked Rs 38,054.43 crore to Rs 7,31,442.18 crore.

BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.