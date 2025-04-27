Market valuation of 6 of top 10 firms soars by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms in the last week soared by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stole the show with maximum gains.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 659.33 points or 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 187.7 points or 0.78 per cent.

On the winning side were Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuation.

Among the ranking, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

In terms of the highest surge among the top 10 firms, the valuation of TCS surged by Rs 53,692.42 crore to Rs 12,47,281.40 crore. Market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore.

Leader in the public sector lender, State Bank of India, climbed Rs 1,472.57 crore to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 2,907.85 crore to Rs 14,61,842.17 crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 1,130.07 crore to Rs 10,00,818.79 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 1,863.83 crore to Rs 5,66,197.30 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by Rs 1,126.27 crore to Rs 5,35,792.04 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 5,47,830.70 crore.

Valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled by Rs 41,967.5 crore to Rs 10,35,274.24 crore.

Further, Reliance Industries added Rs 34,507.55 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 17,59,276.14 crore.