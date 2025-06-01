Market valuation of 4 of top 10 most valued firms spikes over Rs 1 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,01,369.5 crore last week, data with the depositories said. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the biggest gainer, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

The market valuation of LIC surged Rs 59,233.61 crore to Rs 6,03,120.16 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

In terms of rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm. It was followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC were the gainers in terms of addition to their market valuation.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced a combined erosion of Rs 34,852.35 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 19,589.54 crore to Rs 7,25,036.13 crore in its valuation, and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 8,462.15 crore to Rs 14,89,185.62 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 4,061.05 crore to Rs 5,70,146.49 crore, and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 2,605.81 crore to Rs 10,31,262.20 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 14,084.2 crore to Rs 10,58,766.92 crore, and TCS tumbled Rs 17,909.53 crore to Rs 12,53,486.42 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 7,645.85 crore to Rs 19,22,693.71 crore while the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd diminished by Rs 1,973.66 crore to Rs 5,52,001.22 crore. Infosys dived Rs 656.45 crore to Rs 6,49,220.46 crore.