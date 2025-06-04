Market snaps three-day losing streak, ends higher amid positive global markets

The stock market snapped its three-day losing streak and ended higher, with the Nifty closing above 24,600 amid positive global markets and buying across the sectors, barring realty.

At close, the Sensex was up 260.74 points or 0.32% at 80,998.25, and the Nifty was up 77.70 points or 0.32% at 24,620.20.

Mid and small-cap segments ended in the green, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closing 0.76% and 0.58% higher, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was lifted to Rs 445 lakh crore from Rs 443 lakh crore in the previous session.

Volatility index India VIX dropped 4.89% to 15.75.

On the Nifty, around 32 stocks ended higher, with Eternal up by 3.21%, Jio Financial Services up by 2.36%, and IndusInd Bank up by 1.79% — emerging as the top gainers.

On the other hand, the top losers were Bajaj Finserv (down by 1.63%), Trent (down by 1.43%), and Eicher Motors (down by 1%).

Among the sectors, all major sectoral indices ended with gains, barring Nifty Realty, which was down by 0.70%.

Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.67%, while Metal gained 0.60%, both witnessing healthy gains.

Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Private Bank indices rose 0.14%, 0.24%, and 0.08%, respectively.

Paytm stock gained 2% after its subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies, incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore.

Further, Tata Motors gained 2% and snapped its three-day decline even as international brokerage firm Nomura maintained its neutral rating on the counter.

Market attention is centred on the RBI’s monetary policy decision due Friday and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy announcement on Thursday.

In the global space, the US stock indexes closed higher, boosted by gains in Nvidia and other chipmakers. Investors awaited possible negotiations between the United States and its trading partners.

Asian equities ended higher, lifted by technology shares, while European shares were trading higher, with CAC and DAX up nearly 1% each.