Market posts gain led by energy, auto, metal and bank stocks

Benchmark indices rallied on Wednesday led by energy, auto, metal and bank stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 230.02 points or 0.29% at 80,234.08, and the Nifty was up 82.20 points or 0.34% at 24,276.70.

On Nifty, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (6.30%), Bharat Electronics (3.17%), Trent (2.64%), NTPC (2.12%), Adani Enterprises (11.50%) remained the top gainers.

While on the losing side were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (1.34%), Titan Company (1.08%), Wipro (1.04%), Shriram Finance (0.90%), Indusind Bank (0.76%). Nifty Midcap 100 index spiked by 0.65%, closing at 56,279 while the Smallcap 100 index saw an even sharper gain of 1.35%, ending at 18,511.95.

Among the sectors, Nifty Energy, Nifty Media, Nifty PSE, and Nifty Metal ended with gains ranging from 0.70% to 1.50%. Nifty Pharma was the biggest laggard, falling by 0.65%, followed by Nifty Realty, which declined by 0.5%, ending its three-day winning streak.

Nifty IT index failed to maintain its strong gains and concluded the session with a slight drop of 0.21%. Nifty Bank, Auto and Energy lifted the markets.

Adani Group stocks also staged a sharp recovery, gaining as much as 12%.

The surge came after a clarification from Adani Green Energy Ltd that refuted bribery and corruption charges under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) against founder Gautam Adani and other executives.

Other group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Ports & SEZ, also posted strong gains, ranging from 6.3% to 11.5%.

Among other individual performances, M&M gained ground following the launch of new SUV models. Hyundai Motor India rose nearly 2% after JPMorgan initiated coverage with an ‘overweight’ call.

Further, the energy stocks rallied led by NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green and Tata Power.Ola Electric rose as much as 20% as the company unveiled its most affordable electric scooters namely S1 Z and Gig range with prices starting at Rs 39,000.

Among the global performances, in Asia, the market sentiment was mixed due to the potential tariff impositions by the US.

Chinese market rebounded on expectations of additional stimulus measures. Overall, the global sentiment is positive as the US FOMC minutes and a truce in the Middle East were optimistic.