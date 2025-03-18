Market extends gains with Nifty surpassing 22,850

Stock market on Tuesday extended the gains on the second consecutive session with Nifty surpassing 22,850 intraday led by buying across the sectors and broader indices.

At close, Sensex was up 1,131.31 points or 1.53% at 75,301.26, and the Nifty was up 325.55 points or 1.45% at 22,834.30.

Advertisement

Throughout the day, Nifty reached a peak of 22857.8 and a low of 22599.2 while Sensex fluctuated between 75385.76 and 74480.15.

Advertisement

BSE Midcap index ended 2.10% higher, while the Smallcap index surged 2.73%. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹400 lakh crore from ₹393 lakh crore in the previous session.

On BSE, over 290 stocks touched 52-week-low including Happiest Minds, AU Small Finance Bank, Balaji Amines, Mahindra Life, EKI Energy, Gensol Engineering, Sadhana Nitrochem, NIBE, Sirca Paints, Veritas, GVK Power, Everest Industries, Andrew Yule, SIS, among others.

On Nifty, the leading gainers were ICICI Bank (3.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.19%), Larsen & Toubro (3.06%), Tata Motors (2.87%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.55%).

On the losing side were Bajaj Finserv (1.44%), Bharti Airtel (0.72%), and Tech Mahindra (0.66%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 48354.15, with an intraday high of 49400.3 and a low of 48629.45.

PSU Bank was up 2.29% while the Nifty Bank, Private Bank and Financial Services indices ended nearly 2% higher each.

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems rallied 20% to remain locked in the upper circuit at Rs 298 apiece as the stock saw heavy trading volumes.

A day before, the stock crashed 15% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 231 apiece. The stock had crashed the previous day after the end of its three-month lock-in period.

Almost all the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, capital goods, consumer durables, metal, power, realty, and media index up 2-3%.

Nifty Media and Realty jumped 3.62% and 3.16%, respectively while the Consumer Durables was up by 2.62%, Auto by 2.38%, and Metal was up by 2.13%.

Shares of Policybazaar parent PB Fintech closed 7% higher on March 18 after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to an ‘add’.

The brokerage had cited strong growth expectations and cheaper valuations.

Another key stock of the Varun Beverages jumped nearly 5% after multiple brokerages issued bullish calls for the stock.

Notably, the positive global cues also influenced sentiment as the major European and Asian peers rose as retail sales data from the US and China boosted investor confidence.