Market ends lower, weighed down by losses in banks, IT stocks

The stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Thursday led by amid sell across the sectors barring IT and banks.

Nifty managed to close just above 22,900, while buying in broader indices also helped to recover intraday losses.

At close, the Sensex was down 203.22 points or 0.27% at 75,735.96, and the Nifty was down 19.75 points or 0.09% at 22,913.15.

Throughout the session, Nifty reached a high of 22,923.85 and a low of 22,812.75 while Sensex traded within a range of 75,794.15 and 75,546.17.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index wrapped up the session with a gain of 1.30%, closing at 51,163, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index recorded an even higher gain of 1.43%, settling at 15,747.

Among the sectors, Nifty Bank emerged as the top loser, dropping 0.48%. It was followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG, both ending in the red with losses ranging from 0.04% to 0.16%.

Nifty Metal index was the top gainer, rallying 1.96%, followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas, which posted gains of 1.70% and 1.35%, respectively.

On BSE, over 150 stocks touched their 52-week including Natco Pharma, Kirloskar Oil, ITC, Kajaria Ceramic, Cera Sanitary, Birlasoft, Grindwell Norton, among others.

The top gainers on Nifty were Shriram Finance (4.02%), NTPC (3.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (3.00%), Bharat Electronics (2.76%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (2.70%).

On the losing side were HDFC Bank (2.26%), Maruti Suzuki India (1.99%), Tech Mahindra (1.65%), Tata Consumer Products (1.58%), and HCL Technologies (1.56%).

Bank Nifty concluded at 49,570.1, with an intraday high of 49,455.8 and a low of 49,150.95.

Among individual performers, Tata Power rallied 3.8% to Rs 360.75 as international brokerage HSBC upgraded its rating on the stock to hold.

Bharat Electronics Ltd shares rose 2.5% to Rs 260 as Ministry of Defence inked a contract worth Rs 1,220 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra also jumped 2% to Rs 2,818 after the Mahindra Group announced partnerships.

Shares of Just Dial surged nearly 9% buoyed by heavy trading volumes and an upgrade from Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Spot gold prices touched another record high of $2,954.60 per troy ounce, bringing its YTD gain to 12.5%.

The US Fed’s pause in rate cuts in January, coupled with escalating trade tensions as Trump continues to announce fresh tariffs on incoming goods to the US, is fueling a sustained rally in gold prices.