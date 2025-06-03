Market ends in volatile session with Nifty closing below 24,550

Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Tuesday in a volatile session, extending their losing streak to a third day, with the Nifty 50 closing below 24,550 amid broad-based selling across sectors, barring realty.

At close, Sensex was down 636.24 points or 0.78% at 80,737.51, and the Nifty was down 174.10 points or 0.70% at 24,542.50.

Sensex opened at 81,492.50 against its previous close of 81,373.75 and crashed nearly 800 points, or 1%, to hit an intraday low of 80,575.09. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,786.30 against its previous close of 24,716.60 and crashed nearly 1% to an intraday low of 24,502.15.

BSE Midcap shed 0.5%, while the smallcap index ended flat, while Nifty Bank slipped after hitting a record high of 56,161.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly Rs 443 lakh crore from Rs 445.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

Nearly 108 stocks hit their 52-week high. These included Bharti Hexacom Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Indian Bank, and Solar Industries India Ltd.

On the other hand, 48 stocks touched 52-week lows. Some of the key names were Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, AIK Pipes and Polymers Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Ltd, Diksat Transworld Ltd, Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd, Manoj Jewellers Ltd, and Resgen Ltd.

Among the sectoral indices, banks, capital goods, consumer durables, IT, oil & gas, power, private bank, PSU banks declined between 0.5 and 1%. Among the gainers in indices, the realty rose 1% during the trading.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares sank over eight percent after a large block deal involving shares worth Rs 731 crore took place.

Swiggy shares pared all gains to end flat even as Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an overweight rating while Zomato fell nearly 2% even as Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock as its top pick, citing strong leadership in food delivery and quick commerce.

Shares of Adani Group firms fell between 1% and 2.5%, a day after the Wall Street Journal repors on US prosecutors investigation.

Defence shares extend gains for a second day amid rising geopolitical tensions with the heightened uncertainty may serve as a trigger for renewed interest in the sector.

Erratic US trade policy keeps investors cautious globally, and the signs of foreign capital inflow losing steam are weighing on market sentiment.