Market ends higher, led by buying across sectors, barring metals

Benchmark indices on Friday ended higher, with Nifty around 25,450, led by buying across sectors, barring metals.

At close, the Sensex was up 193.42 points or 0.23% at 83,432.89, and the Nifty was up 55.7 points or 0.22% at 25,461. For the entire week, BSE Sensex and Nifty fell 0.7% each.

Advertisement

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.23% and 0.17%, respectively.

Advertisement

On the sectoral front, barring Metal (down 0.45%) and Auto (down 0.10%), all major sectoral indices ended higher.

Oil & Gas, IT, Pharma, and Realty indices rose by a per cent. Nifty Bank rose 0.42%, while the Financial Services index climbed 0.49%. The Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 0.32% each.

In a notable performance, CreditAccess Grameen shares gained nearly 3% as the NBFC recorded its highest first-quarter disbursement and strong business momentum in Q1 FY26.

Shares of HDB Financial Services lost steam and traded in the red, dropping 2% after two days of recording notable gains.

Defence stocks saw a significant surge after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

On the BSE, around 130 stocks hit their 52-week highs during the session, while 59 stocks hit their 52-week lows.

Divi’s Laboratories, Marico, and Max Healthcare Institute were among the stocks that hit highs, while Concor, Jindal Worldwide, and Protean eGov Technologies were among those that hit lows.

Shares of Trent Ltd, the operator of Zudio and Westside, sank over 11% in trade after posting its business update for the quarter ended June.

Around 31 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index. Some of the key names included Bajaj Finance (up 1.74%), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (up 1.45%), and Infosys (up 1.30%). On the other hand, the top losers were Trent (down 11.37%), Tata Steel (down 1.69%), and Eicher Motors (down 1.58%).

Among the global markets, Asian shares traded in a tight range ahead of next week’s deadline for higher levies, outweighing a record-extending rally in US stocks. Wall Street rallied to post record closing highs.