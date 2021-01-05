Total market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE rose to a record high of over Rs 191 lakh crore. Monday market the ninth consecutive session of the bull-run of the domestic benchmarks.

The gain on the markets is backed by the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Also, positive global cues favoured market sentiment.

During this period, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2,622.84 points or 5.75 per cent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

In the past nine trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has jumped a whopping Rs 12,89,863.39 crore to a record Rs 1,91,69,186.44 crore (USD 2.6 trillion).

In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,91,25,467.48 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited holds the highest market valuation in the country with a market valuation of Rs 12,49,218.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11,50,105.91 crore).

In the memorable year 2020, the Sensex gained 15.7 per cent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

