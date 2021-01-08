Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced that the prices of all its commercial and passenger vehicles will be increased by 1.9 per cent. As a result, prices of all the models under these two categories will rise by Rs 4,500 – Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant.

These new prices will come into effect from today onwards i.e January 8, company said.

The recently launches Mahindra Thar also comes under the ambit of revised price list. The company said the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M said, “The price increase was necessitated due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021.”