Luxury Ride sets up new service centre in Delhi

Pre-owned, multi-brand car retailing showroom Luxury Ride on Thursday announced the setting up of a new service centre in Delhi to cater to all after-sales requirements of the customers.

This will be the fourth service centre by Luxury Ride that will cater exclusively to all the servicing and maintenance needs of pre-owned luxury cars, the New Delhi-based firm said in a statement.

It already has such service centres at Karnal, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

The service facility in Delhi is equipped to serve 15 cars in a day and will also provide door-to-door pick-and-drop services for its customers, it stated.

Founded in 2015, Luxury Ride currently has its showrooms in Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Dehradun.

According to the company, besides selling more than 1,200 cars since its entry into the market in 2015, it has also serviced over 10,000 cars during the period.

Luxury Ride co-founder and Managing Director Sumit Garg said, “We are happy to expand our footprints in the pre-owned luxury car market. We are one of the pre-owned luxury car dealers that provide after-sales service and are also well equipped to provide all kinds of service that a luxury car needs and that too under one roof. We aim to offer these services at the most competitive price.”

These facilities offer services such as periodic maintenance, general repair service, body shop facilities, including denting, painting and insurance claims, among others, according to the company.

Located in North Delhi, the service centre is spread across 25,000 sq ft of space, it will cater to all the after-sales service requirements of luxury cars under one roof, the company said.

The company exclusively buys and retails luxury cars from brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lexus, Mini Cooper, Land Rover and Bentley, Luxury Ride said in the statement.