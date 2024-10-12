Look forward to carrying legacy of Ratan Naval Tata: Noel Tata

Noel Naval Tata, the newly-appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, on Friday said he looks forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan Naval Tata and the founders of the Tata Group.

The Tata Trusts board met at a joint meeting held here and took the unanimous decision to appoint Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the new Chairperson after the latter’s demise.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Mr. Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group,” said Noel Tata.

“Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation-building,” he added.

The Trustees condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, and recalled his yeoman services not only to the Tata Group but also to nation-building.

In separate meetings held immediately, thereafter, it was unanimously decided to appoint Noel Tata as the Chairman of the various Trusts that constitute the Tata Trusts and also designate him as Chairman, Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata’s appointment comes into place effective immediately. Noel Tata is known for his relatively low-profile leadership, a stark contrast to Ratan Tata’s more public-facing role. He has been instrumental in driving the conglomerate’s growth since he joined the Tata Group in the early 2000s.

Earlier this year, Noel Tata’s three children — Leah, Maya and Neville — were appointed as trustees in multiple trusts associated with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Leah is currently Vice President at The Indian Hotels while Maya is associated with Tata Capital. Neville is involved in Trent and the leadership team at Star Bazaar.

Since 1892, Tata Trusts, India’s oldest philanthropic institution, has been at the forefront of creating lasting impact among communities. Rooted in the visionary philanthropy of our Founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts remain resolute in catalysing transformative change and leading advancements that uplift communities across the nation.