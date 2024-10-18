Loans for home appliances shoot from 1% in 2020 to 37% in 2024: Survey

53% Indians take loans before hitting 30; men prefer credit cards, women personal loans: Study
The study by Paisabazaar analysed the credit data of 3.7 crore consumers across India.
Masses are inclined towards purchase of consumer durables through loans, with the home appliances loans rising from just 1% in 2020 to 37% in 2024, a recent survey said.
A survey by Home Credit India said borrowing for business expansion surged from 5% to 21% over the same period, indicating a robust entrepreneurial spirit fueled by government support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The report suggested that the home renovation borrowing also saw an increase, growing from 9% in 2022 to 15% in 2024, as consumers focus on improving their living conditions and investing in long-term assets.
Borrowing for education loans remained stable at 4% from 2022 to 2024, while borrowing for weddings rose gradually from 3% to 5%.
It highlighted that the borrowing for medical emergencies decreased significantly from 7% in 2020 to just 3% in 2024, likely due to improved financial planning and access to healthcare options.
65% of consumers prefer app-based banking over browser-based services (44%), the report highlighted.
This trend is particularly pronounced among Millennials (69%) and Gen Z (65%). Metropolitan areas lead in app usage at 71%, while Tier 2 cities follow closely at 69%. Despite a drop in online shopping usage from 69% in 2021 to 48% in 2023, it rebounded slightly to 53% in 2024, driven by women (60%) and younger demographics.
27% of middle-class borrowers are familiar with the technology, and 38% find chatbots easy to use. WhatsApp has emerged as a key communication channel, with 59% of borrowers receiving loan offers via the platform, and trust in these offers growing from 24% to 26% in 2024.
The report said embedded finance is gaining traction, with 43% of consumers showing interest, particularly among Gen Z (55%).
EMI cards remain the most popular credit tool among lower-middle-class borrowers, preferred by 43% for their trustworthiness and speed of disbursal. Credit cards and digital lending apps follow as secondary options.
Interestingly, the report highlighted that 48% of borrowers still prefer visiting physical branches, 30% opt for online applications.
