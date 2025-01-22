LN Mittal tops HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 as NRI

Chairman of ArcelorMittal, LN Mittal, tops the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 with an estimated wealth of Rs 1,84,500 crore.

The list has spotlighted the powerful impact of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on the global economic landscape, featuring at least 101 NRIs from around the world.

Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, came at the second place with his diversified empire spanning industries from automotive to healthcare. With a fortune of Rs 1,78,600 crore, Hinduja’s strategic foresight continues to steer the Group’s growth on the global stage.

Anil Agarwal & Family of Vedanta Resources with a fortune of Rs 1,11,500 crore, were at the fourth place. Jay Chaudhry with a worth of Rs 1,02,700 crore from Zscaler and Sri Prakash Lohia from Indorama Rs 74,200 crore were the others in the hierarchy.

Notably, in the overall list, LN Mittal ranks eleventh in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List revealed that the United States remains the top destination for these NRIs, with 46 entrants followed by the UAE and the UK.

It mentioned that 79 per cent of these top achievers have built their fortunes from scratch.

San Francisco tops the list of preferred cities with 37 individuals from the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, which has a cut-off of US$1 Bn.