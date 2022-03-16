Licorne Hospitality introduces Over The Pizza, an authentic pizza brand

The owner of the gourmet rolls brand, The Rollery, and the house of biryanis and North Indian delights, Lattu Biryani is all excited this time to introduce its third brand in the Delhi NCR region as they are launching a traditional pizza delivery brand named Over the Pizza, aka “OTP”, in Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida.

“Our new brand, Over The Pizza, will be focusing on delivering an authentic and premium dining experience. We have gone with a traditional pizza menu focusing on quality ingredients and exciting food innovations, To give you a sense of the menu, we are introducing a corn puree-based pizza, a variety of imported cheese, and exotic ingredients, such as artichoke, arugula, and bocconcini,” said, Ishan Yadav, Cofounder, Licrone Hospitality

OTP is a climate-conscious company and is offering all its products in non-plastic sustainable packaging. The brand is focused on delivering original recipes, fresh ingredients, amazing cheese varieties, and exciting menu innovations which will make sure our guests have something super healthy and super organic. The company expects the brand to add Rs. 2-2,5 crores to its sales from three locations in the first year.

The company already operates a cloud kitchen in Gurugram and is launching at two new locations in South Delhi and Noida. This ties up with the company’s strategy to open 15-20 cloud kitchens in the next 3 years in Delhi NCR and tier 1 and tier 2 markets in North India.