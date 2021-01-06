Following the overwhelming response received for Atma Nirbhar Agent New Business Digital Application, (ANANDA), LIC of India has introduced the feature of Online proposal Deposit collection in ANANDA, where the customer can pay the Online proposal deposit through Payment Gateway using various options like Credit Card / Debit Card/ Netbanking / Wallets / UPI etc at his own convenience.

This feature was launched at the hands of LIC Chairman MR Kumar in the presence of Managing Directors TC Suseel Kumar, Vipin Anand, Mukesh Gupta and Raj Kumar on 05.01.2021.

All the Zonal Managers and Executive Directors of LIC attended the programme through video conferencing. With Online BOC, the LIC customers are now enabled to invest ULIP plans through the Agent Digital Application. This Digital Initiative empowers the LIC agents to complete the proposals round the clock.

Life Insurance Corporation of India launched its first Digital Application, “ANANDA”, an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, on 19th of November 2020. The Digital application is a tool for the onboarding process to get the Life Insurance policy through a Paperless module with the help of the Agent / Intermediary.

ANANDA is a first of its kind in the Indian Life Insurance industry with LIC of India pioneering the process through its in-house IT-enabled systems. The launch had generated tremendous enthusiasm among the Marketing Officials and Intermediaries of LIC of India.