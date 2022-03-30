Lexicon MILE Supports MSMEs To Build Future Business Talent

Under the aegis of Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE), the Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence endeavours to help and encourage the growth and smooth functioning of Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises by providing them with consulting services, diagnosing their functioning, and deriving at a tangible solution.

Towards this, the centre has now devised a diagnostic study system wherein the MSME units are measured on various parameters like people, processes, marketing, branding, strategy, finance and their international market reach.

The centre actively takes care of project management, international market entry strategies and also works towards helping MSMEs design their financial plans. The aim in to continue to focus on the financial health and viability of various MSME units and small businesses. Towards this, ‘we engage in consultancy assignments, training and various related programmes. This also helps us understand various MSME schemes, energy savings methods and more- says Professor Raju Varghese Lexicon MILE.

The Centre continues to organise various MSME events and is in the process of identifying district wise chapters which will focus on related activities. The Centre has also collaborated with Chambers of Commerce and other industrial associations to know the challenges faced by the MSME sector. Toward this, the centre engages in small group cluster activities involving 10 – 15 MSME owners that creates better connect and helps them in further networking. Its consultancy services include giving tips on how to reduce operational costs, increasing turnover, finding appropriate funding and even Start-up Management.

The Centre is also running short duration courses for Project Management, Understanding Finance and International Market Entry Strategies.