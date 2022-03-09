The Lexicon Group Acquires the Multinational Gym Chain MultiFit

Fitness is a movement and the key to fitness is a 360-degree focus that revolves around physical, mental and emotional. At MultiFit we don’t focus on bodybuilding but on the fitness and diet. We work with the mindset and leverage body strength in all our workouts. The key is a sustainable lifestyle that works towards long-term health goals.

Lexicon aims to expand the presence of the Gym across the country and globally. The acquisition is to focus on providing holistic wellness and fitness services.

One of India’s leading education institutions acquired MultiFit Gym, India’s Largest Functional Fitness & Strength Training Brand. Through this acquisition, Lexicon aims to strengthen the presence of the Gym to a greater number of cities and increase its footprint globally also. As a part of the expansion strategy, The Lexicon Group endeavours to provide holistic wellness and fitness services which will supplement the gym and fitness services. Currently, MultiFit is present in India, UK, and UAE with 23 fitness destinations spread across 9 cities.

Thrilled about venturing into the health and fitness industry, Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon Group says, ‘MultiFit has been a favourite amongst fitness enthusiasts. They have created a revolution of bringing exercise at the forefront to maintain health and fitness. We are extremely happy to acquire such a prestigious brand and with our expertise and robust expansion strategy, we are confident to make MultiFit – the most prominent health and fitness brand in India’

Through the MultiFitter App and MESA individuals can leverage greater information and access. The goal is to take fitness and the fitness mindset to each home via sessions at Schools, Community Gathering and Corporate Hubs. This will ensure that seed is sowed and through nurturing we support them in their fitness journey and goals.

Since its launch, MultiFit has redefined Functional Training for all age groups and has been at the forefront of innovation and transformation fitness. This UK based Gym has been a pioneer in introducing the concept of Functional Fitness in India. MultiFit gyms across the country have state of the art equipment and certified trainers who focus on integrating science and fitness training

‘At Lexicon, we are always looking out for opportunities and partners to strengthen our portfolio to offer best in class services to the people of our country. Be it Education, Health, Media or any other sector, we are determined to make a difference to the society and bring about a positive change. We are extremely excited about the onward journey with MultiFit’, says, Neeraj Sharma, Vice Chairman, The Lexicon Group

As a group, Lexicon has diversified into various sectors but core thought whilst growing has always been on how one can contribute strongly to the society and country at large hence the core of the group revolves around Education, Technology, Health and Wellness.

The effort of MultiFit is also to create jobs through an ecosystem that is created by MultiFit Exercise and Science Academy which trains and certifies the youth and has them job ready to be absorbed into its own gyms and other gyms.

Nasir Shaikh, CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes & MultiFit, says, ‘MultiFit is a pioneer in the health and fitness world. They have been the ‘first’ to introduce several techniques of training and have time and again reiterated the importance of exercise and fitness. Similarly, we at Lexicon have been game changers and been the vanguards of creating an education focus in our country. Through MultiFit we also want to be ambassadors for the ‘Fit India Movement’ – create awareness and drive adoption of a fitness mindset. We have outlined aggressive expansion plans for MultiFit and are looking forward to taking the brand to whole new level and establishing it as a the most sought-after wellness brand in India.