Toy of the century LEGO turns 90 

It’s the 90th birth anniversary of ‘LEGO’, the toy of the century.

LEGO blocks started in Billund, Denmark, in the studio of Ole Kirk Christiansen, who started making wooden toys in 1932. Since its inception, this toy brick brand has given immense joy to kids of every generation.

However, the Billionaire toy company as a brand not just only targets kids, but over the years the brand has slightly shifted its focus on adults too.

This move has certainly played well as many adults have taken LEGO making as a serious hobby or collectible item.

This transition has helped the brand to retain its popularity and monetary value for over nine decades. But what makes LEGO as one of the most timeless toys is the theme and series of sets they offer for every edition.

It was in 1987 when the brand came up with three new environment series, Town, Castle, and Space which became a massive success worldwide and since then it has launched many iconic series .

Lego releases an average of 850 sets each year, but out of all these various series and editions the world has seen till now, some Lego sets have topped in terms of popularity and demand amongst Lego buyers.

Here are the top 5 all time ageless LEGO sets

Star Wars 75323 AT-AT

This dazzling AT-AT highlights portable, posable legs to reproduce the renowned scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. its price at $850.

This legendary Ultimate Collector Series fabricate and-show model elements posable legs and head, cannons with a practical backlash activity, turning cannons, bomb-drop hatch, and a snare to connect to Luke Skywalker’s line, very much like in the Battle of Hot.

The Disney castle 71040

This astonishing set is loaded with components motivated by a portion of Disney’s most noteworthy films. This profoundly detailed LEGO model with over 4,000 pieces offers a rewarding build and play experience, and accompanies a variety of energising Disney-themed features and works.

LEGO icons 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine

From one of the most cherished film franchises, this is a fabulous build for fans. LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model structure unit for grown-ups. It let creators to spend their time and energy for one of the world’s most adored film sets of three, building 1 of 3 renditions of the time-traveling vehicle.

Harry Potter 76391 Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition

Harry Potter’s Collectors’ Edition is a recreation of some of the series’ most iconic moments, united in a celebratory showcase piece made considering grown-up fans. A charming collection of magical mementos.

This respect to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter highlights numerous stunning model. There’s Harry’s wand and glasses; Ron’s chocolate frog; Hermione’s elixir plate and the list goes on.

LEGO Icons 10302 Optimus prime

Very much like the dearest original movie series, this Optimus Prime model transforms from a robot to a truck and back once more. Just like the Transformer movie series itself, this takes around 3 hours to build.