Leather and footwear industry gears up for expansion at DILEX2025

The 6th Edition of the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) – Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), commenced at the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

This is a two-day (20 and 21 Feb) event organised by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), and supported by the Government of India under the Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme.

It aims to bolster India’s position as a key player in the global leather and footwear industry.

The event boasts expanded participation with approximately 225 Indian exhibitors showcasing their latest collections across an 8,000-square-metre exhibition area, a significant increase from the previous edition.

Its global reach has also grown, with over 200 foreign buyers from nearly 52 countries, including key markets in Europe and the US, compared to just 130+ last time, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Robust domestic engagement was witnessed with over 500 representatives from Indian buying houses, retailers, and trade buyers, fostering extensive networking opportunities.

At the event, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Vimal Anand, remarked that the event marked a significant milestone in India’s global trade journey.

He noted that in the post-COVID recovery phase, India’s leather and footwear industry had demonstrated exceptional resilience by expanding exports and positioning the country to achieve its ambitious targets, including a goal of USD 7 billion for FY 2025-26.

The Joint Secretary also shared that with favorable policies, such as import duty exemptions on wet blue leather and enhanced credit guarantees for MSMEs, India is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging global shifts—particularly in light of geopolitical changes and new market access opportunities, including tariff adjustments and the “China Plus One” demand.

The event facilitates one-on-one business meetings, allowing manufacturers and exporters to engage directly with international buyers, thereby exploring viable sourcing alternatives.