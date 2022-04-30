Koncept Automobiles, Mahindra opened its All – Women Showroom in Delhi

Koncept Automobiles Private Limited, Authorised Sales & Service Channel Partner of Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive Division, has opened its All – Women Showroom in Okhla, Delhi with the support of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Okhla is primarily an Industrial hub, it is strategically located in South Delhi abutting the border Faridabad & Noida. Some of the prominent areas like Sarita Vihar, East of Kailash , Nehru Place , Kalkaji and Greater Kailash form the neighbourhood of Okhla. With presence on this important location Koncept Automobiles which started its Mahindra journey in 2007 is aiming high to cater its valuable customers from its new outlet in the hub of the South Delhi. This outlet is offering state of the art ambience and facilities to its esteemed customers opting to own world class Mahindra SUVs. Another unique aspect to mention here about this outlet is that with the support of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., it encourages Women empowerment as all the operations from top to bottom are being handled by female staff.

To do the honours following senior officials from Mahindra were present during the auspicious occasion:

Ms. Asha Kharga – Chief Customer & Brand Officer – Mahindra Group

Mr. Rajesh Bhaseen – Zonal Manager Sales, Mahindra Automotive

Mr. Ashwani Garg – Zonal Manager Customer Care, Mahindra Automotive

Mr. Arunangshu Roy – Regional Manager Sales, Mahindra Automotive

What’s New

Industry first initiative to promote Women Empowerment & Inclusion in Automobile sector

All Women staffs in the show room, first in Delhi NCR

Contemporary and smart CUBE showroom as per Mahindra norm

11 th Showroom by Koncept Auto for Mahindra Automotive

Endeavor is to deliver exemplarily and delightful customer experience to all our customers

All the existing and upcoming Mahindra SUVs will be showcased and sold from this outlet

100% vaccinated staff and all COVID precautionary norms are being followed

About Koncept Automobiles

Founded in 2007, Koncept Automobiles is leading Mahindra and Mahindra car dealers with multiple showrooms, service stations and workshops across Noida, New Delhi & Gurgaon. Delivering quality service to all our customers and ensuring utmost customer satisfaction have been the founding values of our automotive businesses and we relentlessly strive to maintain these values which make us the best at what we do. We have been recognized as the New Delhi/NCR Personal & Commercial channel for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited for three years in a row 2008-09, 2007-08 & 2006-07. All our sales and service outlets are manned by 100% Mahindra trained personnel to ensure that we always offer only the best quality service.