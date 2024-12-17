Key ULFA-I operative involved in I-Day IED explosion in Guwahati held

The National Investigation Agency , working in conjunction with the Assam Police, has arrested a significant operative of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for his alleged role in planting four improvised explosive devices here during this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The operation follows the recovery of 11 IEDs from various locations across the state on August 15, a day after ULFA-I released a statement detailing the sites where the explosives were planted.

Four of the devices were found in Pan Bazar, Dispur, Gandhi Mandap, and Satgaon areas of Guwahati.

According to the NIA which released a statement on Tuesday, on Monday, the NIA, in collaboration with the Assam Police, conducted a search at the residence of Jahnu Baruah alias Arnab Asom in Dibrugarh.

The search, based on specific intelligence, led to the recovery of several incriminating materials, including digital devices.

Baruah was subsequently taken into custody and summoned for further examination by the local police. During questioning, Baruah reportedly confessed to his involvement in the IED planting.

Baruah had been under surveillance for weeks as he was identified as a key suspect in the case, based on technical and human intelligence.

He is accused of collecting, transporting, and planting the IEDs in Guwahati. According to the NIA, the devices were placed at the behest of senior ULFA-I cadre Abhijit Gogoi alias Aishang Asom.

Following the case’s transfer to the NIA on September 17, further investigations are underway to gather more details and evidence related to the conspiracy.

ULFA-I sent emails to several media outlets on Independence day, detailing the locations of 19 explosive devices and mentioning technical faults that would prevent them from detonating.

Despite this reassurance, police and security personnel were deployed to conduct thorough searches across the state. Bomb squads were activated to locate and deactivate the devices to avoid any potential harm.

Over two days, 11 IED-like objects were found at various locations, including four in Guwahati. Fortunately, none of the devices detonated, and no injuries were reported.

Following these recoveries, Assam Police established several special investigation teams (SITs) and offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible information that could lead to the arrest of those involved in making, transporting, and planting these devices.

Two separate cases involving the recovery of similar devices in Guwahati and Lakhimpur were later handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

On September 21, the Assam Police and NIA arrested 15 individuals, including three women, suspected to be linked to the IED planting incidents.